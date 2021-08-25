Police: Virginia man charged in deaths of mom, sister

BURKE, Va. (AP) — Fairfax County police say a 33-year-old Virginia man is being charged in the deaths of his mother and sister at their home. The Washington Post reports that Bradley Lister is facing two counts of second-degree murder and weapons offences in the killings of Susan Lister and Amber Currie. Lt. Erin Weeks said at a news conference Tuesday that officers sent to the home Friday for a welfare check found the women dead. Weeks says Bradley Lister was found in Baltimore on Monday and in an interview, investigators developed enough information to charge him in the slayings of his mother and sister. Lister is being held in Baltimore, pending extradition to Fairfax County.