Porn actor Ron Jeremy indicted on over 30 sex assault counts

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say adult film actor Ron Jeremy has been indicted on more than 30 counts of sexual assault involving 21 women and girls dating back more than two decades. The 68-year-old prolific porn performer, whose legal name is Ronald Hyatt, pleaded not guilty in Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday to all of the allegations, including 12 counts of rape. Jeremy was arrested and charged with virtually the same allegations last year. The grand jury indictment replaces those charges. Jeremy’s attorney, Stuart Goldfarb, said in an email that he is “innocent of all the charges.”