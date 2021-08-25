Raleigh County youth basketball coach sentenced to prison time for sexually abusing player

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) A Raleigh County basketball coach was sentenced on Wednesday after previously pleading guilty to Sexual Abuse by a Parent, Guardian, or Custodian.



The father of a minor contacted police in July of 2019 regarding his daughter’s basketball coach, Brian E. Kidd.

According to court documents, the father of the minor told police that Kidd, who is 48, met with his daughter six times. When questioned, Kidd said he knew that the girl was a minor and that what he was doing was in fact wrong. He also stated that some of the encounters happened after the two practiced basketball.



At Wednesday's hearing, Kidd was sentenced by Judge Kirkpatrick to a prison term of 10 to 20 years. He will also be required to register as a sex offender as a result of his conviction on the charge.



The case was handled by Raleigh County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Brian Parsons.