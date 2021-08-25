Senate Democrats push voting rights bills in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Senate Democrats are bringing their push for a new federal voting bill to battleground Wisconsin. Sens. Tammy Baldwin, of Wisconsin, and Amy Klobuchar, of Minnesota, argued at a roundtable discussion Wednesday that the sweeping measure is needed to blunt attempts by Republicans to make voting more difficult. Klobuchar expressed optimism that the Democratic bill would pass despite no clear path forward in the face of Republican opposition. Democrats have been holding events like the one in Madison as they try to keep the spotlight on voting issues in the face of uncertainty about the bill passing.