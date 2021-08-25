Single tip cracks nearly 70-year-old missing persons case in W.Va.

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) A single tip solves a nearly 70-year-old missing persons case out of West Virginia.



In the early 1950s, Wilford Morton lived at home with his wife and four daughters in Indoor, West Virginia. He had held a series of jobs in Fayette County through the years, but had recently taken a job as a truck driver in South Bend, Indiana.



According to his daughter, Anna Mae Nichols, he would come home every other weekend from that job up until February of 1954. She said he left after the weekend and never returned.



"My mother contacted his place of work and they said he hadn't been working there for some time."



There were family theories that he had left to be with another woman, but Nichols, who helped her now single mother raise her sisters, never stopped looking.



"I was very embarrassed as a child that I didn't have a father, and then as a teenager, I was angry that he didn't care enough to be with me."



Among the four daughters Morton left behind was a ten-week-old baby girl.



In 1961, as a single, struggling mother, Morton's wife went to Charleston in an effort to have him legally declared dead so she could start receiving death benefits. But she was told at the time that if he turned out to be alive, she would have to repay the money. It was a risk she was not willing to take.



"I always knew, that even if he was living, he would know where to reach us and did not reach out to us. So I'd come to that realization and wouldn't look anymore. I'd drop it but then we would just start looking again," recalled Anna Mae Nichols.



It was a search that transcended generations. Nearly 70 years later, Morton's great-granddaughter, Cayley Nichols, took up the search. She asked Sean McCracken to profile the piece on his cold case series on Youtube called 'Mysterious West Virginia.'



He readily agreed, airing the piece this past Saturday. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IAoKSX5NAis



Afterwards, there was sentence in the comment section that stood out. A viewer named 'Edward' had found an article about a Wilford Eugene Morton who had died in a car crash in NY in 1956, two years after Morton had left his family.



"I didn't want to get my hopes up, but I said to myself, if this isn't him, then he has a twin," recalled McCracken.



By the following Monday, Nichols was able to track down the woman her great-grandfather had re-married just before his death and was able to get a copy of his death certificate.



"I had remembered his social security number by heart. I saw it and it was over....it was solved."



It was a missing persons case solved for the daughter who, even at 74 years old, never stopped looking for her father.



"There was a part of me that always thought, he would be 95 today....that if we found out at this point, he would probably be dead. But to find out he died so young was very difficult."