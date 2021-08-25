St, Charles seeking controversial Lewis and Clark sculpture

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — The city of St. Charles is considering acquiring a controversial sculpture of the explorers Lewis and Clark and their Native American guide Sacagawea. St. Charles Mayor Dan Borgmeyer said the city plans to submit a proposal to obtain the statue from Charlottesville, Virginia. That city recently removed the sculpture after critics said it showed Sacagawea in a “subservient” position to the men. Borgmeyer said Lewis and Clark are important to St. Charles’ history, and the sculpture depicts Sacagawea in her role as a tracker and guide. Charlottesville is taking proposals until Friday from cities or organizations willing to pay to relocate it.