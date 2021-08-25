Staying steamy into late week; spotty showers/storms possible

High pressure aloft will keep us hot and humid through the end of this work week, and will also keep the chance of rain on the lower end over the next several days. Through this evening, we have the slightly better chance to see a few more scattered showers/t-storms, especially before sundown, just due to the daytime heat and humidity. A few stronger or severe storms can't be ruled out, with lots of lightning, gusty winds, and locally heavy rainfall being the main threats.

Tomorrow and Friday will bring similar conditions; we look hot and humid, with highs in the 80s and 90s and only the slim chance for a few hit-or-miss showers/t-storms through the afternoon hours. As high pressure at the surface shifts a bit more to the northeast, southwesterly wind flow will increase at the end of the work week, keeping us toasty as we head into the weekend as well.

A frontal system approaching us early next week looks to bring the chance of wider-spread rain possibly by next Tuesday; this system will finally cool us back down as well....make sure to tune in to WVVA News at 5,6, 10 (CW) and 11 PM for the latest full forecast!