Summer heat is here to stay! Pop-up showers and storms form this afternoon

Upper level ridge continues to pump warmer than normal air into our region allowing our highs to be around 10 degrees warmer than normal.

Temperatures today will rise into the upper 80s and the low to mid 90s.

Pop-up showers and storms form this afternoon all thanks to the heat! We continue with this same pattern for the next few days, but a Bermuda high moves closer to the United States. This will allow some Atlantic moisture to pump in continuing to give us a chance for a few showers/storms. Not expecting any washouts, but some storms could produce localized heavy rainfall.

Overnight we should dry things out with a stray shower still possible to linger around. Expect partly cloudy skies with temperatures falling into the 60s. River valley fog is possible to form for our Thursday morning commute.

Expect a "copy and paste" forecast from today into tomorrow and Friday. Staying hot with afternoon showers and storms.