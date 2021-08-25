Tazewell County Superintendent releases statement regarding COVID-19 cases at Graham High School

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) -- After a false report of 130 active cases of COVID-19 at Graham High School caused concern in the community, the Tazewell County Schools Superintendent released a statement to clear it up.

On Tuesday, it was announced that the highly anticipated Graham-Beaver football game would be postponed due to health and safety concerns. At the Mercer County Board of Education meeting Tuesday evening, a false statement was made that 130 positive cases at Graham High School was the reason for postponing the game.

Tazewell Superintendent Christopher Stacy says that no one from Tazewell County Public Schools ever reported that number, and that Graham High School has 5 positive cases of COVID-19, and 70 people in quarantine.

"The misleading figures being reported as fact have done nothing but cause needless anxiety in an already stressful time," Stacy said.

Stacy said that he will continue to release Tazewell County Public Schools COVID-19 numbers each Wednesday.

"While I understand the disappointment associated with the postponement of the Graham football game, Tazewell County Public Schools will not jeopardize the safety of our students, coaches, or community members for the sake of this traditional rivalry game," he explained. "We fully expect our athletic teams to resume practices and competitions next week."

