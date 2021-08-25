West Virginia’s ‘History Teacher of the Year’ discusses career, dedication to students

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - WVVA is putting the spotlight on a West Virginia educator, who has recently won the recognition of 'West Virginia History Teacher of the Year.'

Adena Barnette teaches at Ripley High school in Jackson County. The award is given out by the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History. Its website says the institute is "the leading nonprofit organization dedicated to K-12 history education while also serving the general public."

Recently, WVVA featured Barnette on our Sunday morning show 'In Focus,' which is about people and events in the Two Virginias. WVVA also interviewed John Quesenberry, who is a former winner of 'West Virginia History Teacher of the Year.' He nominated Barnette, and he also teaches at Woodrow Wilson High School in Beckley.

Barnette spoke about why she became an educator, how she makes her lessons interestesting for her students and what's next for her career. Barnette will soon compete at the national level for a chance to be recognized as the Lehrman Institute's best history teacher in the U.S.

If you're interested in being featured on 'In Focus' or if you have an idea for a segment, you can email evening anchor/producer Melinda Zosh at mzosh@wvva.com. In Focus airs every Sunday on WVVA at 9 a.m.