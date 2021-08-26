Afghanistan’s top high school graduate fears for her future

Salgy Baran got the highest score in all of Afghanistan on her university entrance exams this year, but she has no answers for what comes next. The 18-year-old graduate wants to stay in the country and become a doctor. But as with so many other Afghans, those plans were thrown into doubt when the Taliban rolled into the capital of Kabul earlier this month, capping their stunning takeover. Taliban leaders say women and girls will be able to attend school and work in accordance with Islamic law — but haven’t given specifics. Other prominent members of the militant group have sneered at the idea of coed classrooms, hinting at more reactionary measures.