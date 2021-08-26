Heavy downpours will be the main threat with storms today

Another round of pop up showers and storms will form this afternoon and continue a little past sunset. Main thing today will be the possibility of heavy downpours that could cause isolated flooding issues.

This morning most of us will be dry during that morning commute with a stray shower/light drizzle possible for a couple of spots. Patchy fog is the biggest nuisance this morning.

Temperatures will rise into the 80s and low 90s today. Tonight low temperatures will fall into the 60s with patchy fog forming again.

Our Friday continues to bring the same pattern. We remain hot and humid which helps shower and storm development form during the prime heating of the day. Hit-or-miss showers and storms continue to hover mainly in the afternoon and evening.

Looking at this weekend the drier day of the two is Saturday, but a few showers and storms are still possible. Temperatures will continue to be warmer than normal even throughout the weekend with highs in the mid-upper 80s and 90s.

Next week we are looking at a better chance for widespread rain all thanks to an approaching cold front and also the possibility of a tropical system heading into the Gulf Coast states then pushing to the northeast towards us. For now, the National Hurricane Center thinks this system has a high chance to become a Tropical Depression sometime today and then a Tropical Storm. We will continue to monitor this system and how the development could impact us next week.