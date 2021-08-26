Indonesia set to free Chicago woman who helped kill mother

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — An attorney and an Indonesian official say a Chicago woman will be released from prison six years into a 10-year prison sentence for her role in the slaying of her mother, whose body was found stuffed into a suitcase on the island of Bali. They say Heather Mack will be released sometime in October and then deported to the United States. Mack and her then-boyfriend, Tommy Schaefer, were convicted in 2015 in the 2014 slaying of Sheila von Wiese-Mack of the Chicago suburb of Oak Park. Schaefer is serving an 18-year sentence. Mack’s attorney says Mack hopes to return to Bali.