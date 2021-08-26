Judge: More families can join lawsuit over school services

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that a civil case involving school support services for West Virginia children with disabilities can become a class-action suit. The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports that U.S. District Judge Irene Berger issued the ruling Tuesday in a 2020 lawsuit filed by a couple of parents and a national disabilities rights group called The Arc. An attorney representing the families said she hopes the ruling will lead to improvements for all Kanawha County students with disabilities. Kanawha County school officials declined to comment. The judge wrote in her ruling that students with disabilities had a disproportionate number of disciplinary removals.