Lebanon judge issues subpoena for outgoing PM in port blast

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s state-run news agency says the judge leading the investigation into last year’s massive explosion at Beirut’s port has issued a subpoena for the country’s caretaker prime minister. The development comes after the premier failed to answer summons on Thursday. Last month, the judge confirmed charges filed by his predecessor against the outgoing premier and three former ministers and summoned him for questioning over accusations of intentional killings and negligence. Hundreds of tons of ammonium nitrate, a highly explosive material used in fertilizers that had been improperly stored in the port for years, exploded on Aug. 4, 2020, killing 214 people, injuring more than 6,000 and devastating nearby neighborhoods.