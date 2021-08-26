McDowell County Schools limits attendance for Battle of the Views football game

MCDOWELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) -- After a rapid increase in COVID-19 cases in the area, McDowell County Public Schools has reduced tickets for the "Battle of the Views" football game on Friday.

Mount View High School and Riverview High School football players and cheerleaders will each be able to purchase a maximum of four tickets for the game, which must be purchased in advance. Tickets will not be sold at the game.

All spectators will be required to wear a mask.