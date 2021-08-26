Music industry weighs vaccine mandates, but politics collide

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The music industry is moving toward vaccine mandates for concertgoers, but local and state laws have created murky legal waters for COVID-19 rules in venues. With tour cancellations on the rise and attendance lower than normal, major touring artists are hoping to salvage another devastating year by asking fans to show proof of vaccination or a negative test. But complications have emerged as states like Florida and Texas have banned such requirements and venues are stuck between heavy political pressure and artists’ requirements. Country singer Jennifer Nettles says political divides have made the conversations about these policies “extremely difficult.”