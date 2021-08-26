Richlands Fire and Rescue to train next emergency vehicle drivers

RICHLANDS, Va. (WVVA) - Members of the Richlands Fire and Rescue are planning to train the next group of emergency vehicle drivers. The training is for those required to drive emergency vehicles such as ambulances, police cars and firetrucks in the state of Virginia.

This includes EMT's and firefighters as well as law enforcement officers. The training will take place on September 24 and 26 at the Richlands Police Department. The course is designed to help reduce the number of crashes involving emergency vehicles.

"This class enables them to drive. We'll be teaching classes one, two and three. Class one would be your police car, first response vehicle. Class two would be your ambulances and brush trucks. Class three would be your bigger firetrucks, engines, pumpers and tankers that we have." said instructor Josh Salyers.

According to the U.S. Fire Administration of EMS Safety, people without driver training are involved in 62% more crashes than those who have attended training.

If you're interested in getting the emergency vehicle training you can sign up at VAVRS.com