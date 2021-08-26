Tazewell County declares local state of emergency in response to COVID-19

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) -- Due to an increase of COVID-19 cases and stress on the local healthcare system, Tazewell County Department of Emergency Management declared a local state of emergency on Wednesday evening.



“This decision is a preventative measure to keep Tazewell County open and our residents safe by expanding the County’s ability to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Chairman of the Board of Supervisors, Tom Lester, said.

The declaration will remain in effect until terminated by the Tazewell County Board of Supervisors. The last declaration ended in June of 2021, when the daily case count average was less than seven cases per day over a two week period.

Tazewell has seen a significant rise in cases, the average number for the week prior to the state of emergency was 19 cases per day.

Eric Young, County Administrator and Director of Emergency Management, says he expects the numbers to go higher.

"This declaration is more about where we are headed than where we are," Young said. "The Delta Variant spreads more easily, and this case count will rise much faster than last fall. Also, without Bluefield Regional Medical Center, COVID will stress our local health care systems quickly and they already are treating an increasing number of COVID patients."

Young also urged unvaccinated residents to get vaccinated.

"Your actions play an important role in keeping hospital capacity available to you and your loved ones who may need it for any emergency, not just COVID," he said. "Please remember just because you did not get COVID last year that does not mean you won't catch it this time; vaccinated persons can still carry the disease and should still wear a mask to keep from spreading it; and unvaccinated persons should get vaccinated.”

All residents are recommended to wear masks at indoor gatherings, regardless of vaccination status.

Vaccinations are available in Tazewell County, and you can locate them by clicking here.