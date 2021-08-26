Tazewell County Fair celebrates return and its rich history

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA)- The Tazewell County Fair is back, and residents are more than happy that it's back in business. Tazewell County's fair is 12 months away from a milestone, 150 years of fairs. But, with one record being put up on the shelf, another record comes down.

Last year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the fair ended its streak of 148 uninterrupted years of fair. While the Tazewell County Fair may not be the oldest fair in the Commonwealth of Virginia, it does take the title of the longest Continuous running fair. Not even the depression or both World Wars could stop the fair from Kicking off.

President of the Tazewell County Fair Association, Donnie Yates, says during those world wars, the community members met the challenge and kept the tradition alive.

"I kind of believe basically the women of our communities kept this fair going, just to have something to keep them busy. It amazes me that they were able to do the job that they did."

The fair also hosted horse racing and according to Superintendent of the Tazewell County Fair Association Viola Asbury one of those horses made it all the way to the Triple Crown Races.

"There was a famous racehorse that first raced here and won. He then went on to Kentucky and won a lot of races there. His name was Pounding Mule."

Now the fair sets out on a new streak. With that comes a new era of family fun. They hope to continue putting smiles on the faces of attendees for another 148 uninterrupted years.