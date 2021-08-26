Tropical Storm Nora a hurricane threat to Mexico’s coast

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A strengthening Tropical Storm Nora is rolling toward a hurricane hit on Mexico’s Pacific Coast over the weekend and later on the Baja California Peninsula. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says the storm could bring dangerous flash floods and mudslides through the weekend. It’s likely to graze the point below the Puerto Vallarta region on Saturday and then possibly the Los Cabos resort region on Monday. Nora had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph) Thursday afternoon, and it’s expected to reach hurricane force on Saturday. It’s a big system, with tropical storm-force winds extending as far as 205 miles (335 kilometers) from the center.