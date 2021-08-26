Skip to Content

Virginia university offers money to those with vaccinations

7:36 am Virginia news from the Associated Press

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A Virginia university is offering money to students, faculty and staff who can show proof of a vaccination against COVID-19. The Virginian-Pilot reports Norfolk State University is offering $500 to students and $1,000 to faculty and staff. The incentive follows Monday’s approval by the Food and Drug Administration of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine and a month after Norfolk State announced its vaccine requirements for students and employees. Students who don’t meet the vaccine requirement by Sept. 20 will be referred to the Dean of Students Office for Student Conduct, a move which could lead to removal from on-campus housing and in-person courses. 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content