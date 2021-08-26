Weather on repeat to wrap up the work week

For the rest of this evening, due to the daytime heat and humidity, we can expect more occasional hit and miss showers and thunderstorms, especially before sundown.

While severe weather does not look likely, occasionally gusty winds in the 24-40 MPH range will still be possible in some storms, as well as torrential downpours that could lead to localized flooding issues. Storms will gradually fade overnight, and lows will fall into the 60s. We'll otherwise be partly cloudy with patchy fog through early Friday morning.

Friday will bring a mix of sun and clouds, and hot and humid conditions again with highs in the 80s and 90s. Just like today, we'll see afternoon showers and t-storms fire off tomorrow, especially between the hours of 2-8 PM. Though not everyone will see rain, a few heavier downpours, gusty winds, and lots of lighting will be possible in some stronger storms. Tomorrow night, we'll again see the rain taper off after sundown, and lows should fall into the 60s with areas of fog.

The weather will be on repeat with high pressure in control as we head into the weekend....rain chances look even slimmer through Saturday and Sunday, and highs will be toasty, in the upper 80s and 90s.

A cold front merging with a potential tropical system out of the Gulf of Mexico could bring us widespread rain by early next week. We look to cool back down eventually as well....make sure to tune in to WVVA News at 5,6, 10 (CW) and 11 PM for the latest full forecast!