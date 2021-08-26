Witness: R. Kelly once compared himself to Jerry Lee Lewis

NEW YORK (AP) — A witness at the R. Kelly sex-trafficking trial says the R&B star once compared himself to rock legend Jerry Lee Lewis. The witness testified Thursday that Kelly called himself a “genius” just like Lewis, who became notorious for marrying his 13-year-old cousin decades ago. The witness recounted the comment while telling a jury about how Kelly lured her into having unwanted sex with him in 1999 when she was a 17-year-old hotel worker. Kelly has denied any wrongdoing. Lewis is credited with helping create rock ‘n’ roll in the 1950s and achieving stardom with hits like “Great Balls of Fire.”