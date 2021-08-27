As UK airlift ends, Johnson vows to help more Afghans leave

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he will “shift heaven and earth” to bring more Afghans to the U.K. once an airlift from Kabul airport ends in the coming hours. Britain has evacuated almost 14,000 U.K. citizens and Afghans from Kabul in a two-week operation, but the final flights are leaving on Friday, and hundreds of eligible people are likely to be left behind. Johnson said Britain will try to get more people out of Afghanistan after Aug. 31, when the U.S.-led mission ends, but it’s unclear how that could happen. Two British citizens and the child of another Briton were among scores killed in a suicide bombing at Kabul airport on Thursday.