BARH surprises two vaccinated employees with thousands of dollars

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) Two front line workers in the COVID-19 fight got the surprise of their life on Friday morning.



Through a hospital-wide drawing to reward vaccinated employees, Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital (BARH) Community CEO Rocco Massey handed a thousand dollar check to LPN Katherine Biggs.



"It's wonderful. We need to be vaccinated, not just for our patients but for the community," said Biggs after her win.



Massey had one more surprise up his sleeve. As it turned out, a BARH employee was also the winner of the company-wide drawing for $10,000.



Connie Meadows, who works in housekeeping, was surprised when her name was called out of the crowd. Hospital leadership said she was one of the first employees in line to receive the shot when it was first made available in January. When asked, she said she did it to keep her family safe.



Meadows has worked at the hospital for 16 years.



"I'm floored. I've never dreamed of winning anything like this. I've never won anything so this is just great."



ARH CEO Hollie Phillips called to personally congratulate and inform Meadows of her big win.



With the expected surge in Delta variant cases this Fall, BARH became the first hospital in the region earlier this month to mandate the COVID-19 vaccine for all employees.