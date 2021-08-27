Dense Fog Advisory from FRI 4:00 AM EDT until FRI 10:00 AM EDT
Issued by National Weather Service – Roanoke/Blacksburg, VA
Summers County
…DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING…
* WHAT…Visibility less than one mile in dense fog.
* WHERE…Portions of southwest and west central Virginia and
southeast West Virginia.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM EDT this morning.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&