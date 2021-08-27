Face masks required in all Raleigh County buildings, regardless of vaccination status

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) -- According to the Raleigh County Commission, face masks will now be required in all Raleigh County buildings.

Masks will be required regardless of vaccination status. This requirement goes into effect on Monday, August 30.

This is a measure taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and the highly-transmittable Delta variant.

This directive is by the authority of Dave Tolliver, President of the Raleigh County Commission and Chief Judge Darl Poling.

Stay with WVVA for the latest on policies in your area.