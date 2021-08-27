Federal funding to assist projects at 2 WVa airports

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Two West Virginia airport improvement projects will receive funding from the U.S. Transportation Department. West Virginia U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito say the funding for the projects totals $1.9 million. Morgantown Municipal-Walter L. Bill Hart Field will receive $1.6 million, while Eastern West Virginia Regional/Shepherd Field in Martinsburg will receive $350,000. Manchin said West Virginia’s airports “are critical to our state economy.” Capito said it’s important to make the “investments to help improve, repair, and expand” regional airports’ capacity.