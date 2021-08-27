Friday’s Scores

Friday’s ScoresNew
PREP FOOTBALL=
Abingdon 41, John Battle 0
Alexandria City 27, Annandale 0
Central – Wise 49, Eastside 0
Eastern View 38, Culpeper 6
Glenvar 28, Galax 14
Green Run 56, Tallwood 7
Holston 38, Eastern Montgomery 0
John Handley 48, Rock Ridge 0
Kecoughtan 17, Tabb 14
Martinsburg, W.Va. 35, Salem 21
Mountain View 35, Forest Park 6
North Greene, Tenn. 22, Castlewood 6
Norview 14, Grassfield 0
Potomac Falls 47, Dominion 0
Pulaski County 20, Northside 17
Richlands 38, Gate City 13
Rural Retreat 12, Fort Chiswell 7
Rustburg 53, Monticello 13
St. Michael 68, Fishburne Military 0
Stone Bridge 20, James Madison 0
Virginia High 37, Tazewell 14
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bluefield, W.Va. vs. Graham, ppd.
Grundy vs. Patrick Henry-Glade Spring, ppd.
Hurley vs. Rye Cove, ppd. to Sep 28th.
Massaponax vs. Chancellor, ppd.
North Stafford vs. Gar-Field, ppd. to Aug 28th.
R.E. Lee-Staunton vs. Wilson Memorial, ccd.
Spotswood vs. East Rockingham, ppd.
___
