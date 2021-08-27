Skip to Content

Friday’s Scores

11:00 pm West Virginia sports from the Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Brooke 28, Ripley 7

Buffalo 21, Greenbrier West 20

Cabell Midland 28, Spring Valley 19

Cameron 26, West Greene, Pa. 20

Clay County 22, Midland Trail 21

Clay-Battelle 48, Stewart Federal Hocking, Ohio 0

Doddridge County 20, South Harrison 0

East Hardy 41, Gilmer County 20

Frankfort 19, Moorefield 0

Grafton 40, Pendleton County 14

Greenbrier East 32, Point Pleasant 22

Hampshire 21, Preston 0

Herbert Hoover 24, Scott 9

Huntington 47, Parkersburg 7

Hurricane 48, Winfield 10

Independence 47, Liberty Raleigh 0

Jefferson 55, Millbrook, Va. 23

Lincoln 49, Braxton County 6

Linsly 27, Martins Ferry, Ohio 14

Madonna 58, Beallsville, Ohio 14

Magnolia 43, Ravenswood 27

Martinsburg 35, Salem, Va. 21

Meadow Bridge 26, Van 14

Montcalm 74, Hundred 0

Mount View 40, River View 0

Musselman 56, Spring Mills 23

Nicholas County 27, Oak Hill 25

Petersburg 58, Berkeley Springs 56

Poca 28, Nitro 7

Pocahontas County 34, Tucker County 14

Princeton 35, Lincoln County 0

Ritchie County 38, Tyler Consolidated 12

Roane County 6, St. Marys 0

Shady Spring 42, Tug Valley 0

Sherman 19, James Monroe 8

Sissonville 24, Chapmanville 20

Tygarts Valley 49, Valley Wetzel 0

University 55, John Marshall 0

Waterford, Ohio 18, Williamstown 12, 2OT

Wayne 38, Tolsia 14

Wheeling Central 36, Ambridge, Pa. 14

Wheeling Park 18, St. Clairsville, Ohio 14

Woodrow Wilson 39, Riverside 12

Wyoming East 28, Westside 6

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bluefield vs. Graham, Va., ppd.

Lewis County vs. Fairmont Senior, ppd. to Aug 30th.

Webster County vs. Richwood, ppd. to Sep 21st.

___

