Northam: Philly will join Dulles as evacuee arrival site

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam says Dulles International Airport will no longer be the sole entry point for Afghan evacuees. During a press call Friday, Northam called the evacuation effort “one of the largest airlifts in history” and said that as of Friday morning, 14,000 evacuees had already arrived at the airport. He said some evacuees will now be processed through Philadelphia with tens of thousands more expected to arrive in the coming days. Some refugees have said they’ve waited 24 hours or more at Dulles to be processed for the next step of their journey. That process includes a testing for the coronavirus.