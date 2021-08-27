Portland residents felt ‘abandoned’ by police during clash

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The far-right Proud Boys and far-left antifascists clashed last weekend for nearly 30 minutes in the streets, business parking lots and school grounds of a diverse neighborhood in northeast Portland, Oregon. Noticeably missing was the Portland Police Department. The lack of intervention by law enforcement on Sunday has left residents feeling “terrorized and abandoned” and local and state leaders frustrated. Following the protests Mayor Ted Wheeler and Police Chief Chuck Lovell said they stood by the police bureau’s approach and said it “contained” violence between the groups.