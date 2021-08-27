Raleigh County Sheriff’s Dept. hiring

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) The Raleigh County Sheriff's Dept. is looking for a few good men and women.



The department will be taking applications through September for up to two positions. Applicants must have a high school diploma or GED and be between the ages of 18 and 45.



Chief Deputy J.C. Canaday said applicants must also successfully pass a polygraph and background check to qualify.



"The good thing about working in law enforcement is no two days are alike. Everyday is different. You have the opportunity to impact lives and there's a lot of job satisfaction. More than a job or career, it's a lifestyle."



Both a physical agility and writing test will also be required.



Contact the Raleigh County Sheriff's Dept. to pickup an application.