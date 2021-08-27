Ravens going for preseason record* for longest win streak

The Baltimore Ravens are one victory away from passing Vince Lombardi’s Green Bay Packers for the longest preseason winning streak in NFL history. Beating Washington on Saturday would make it 20 in a row. The Packers won 19 in a row from 1959-1962. The little piece of history mattered enough to Ravens coach John Harbaugh to tell players about it after tying the mark last weekend at Carolina. But is it a real record because the games don’t count? Even if it isn’t, players would love to keep this run going.