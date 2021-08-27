Schools to offer vaccine clinics in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice expressed concern about the state’s “alarming” number of coronavirus cases as he announced an initiative with schools to get more people vaccinated. U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona and West Virginia Superintendent of Schools Clayton Burch joined Justice on Friday to announce that schools across the state would offer vaccine clinics this fall. Officials said many schools plan to the vaccine to students and the community. Justice said there were 1,328 new cases of COVID-19 reported in West Virginia in the last 24 hours, pushing total active cases to nearly 14,000. The number of positive cases surpassed 1,060 on back-to-back days for the first time since mid-January.