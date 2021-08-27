Va. board reverses course, OKs transgender student policies

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — A Virginia school board has reversed course and voted to adopt state guidelines to protect transgender and nonbinary students. News outlets report that the Newport News School Board voted 4-to-3 on Thursday to reverse its original decision to ignore state guidelines. The vote came after nearly three hours of comment from more than 50 speakers and a presentation on how some of the procedures in the policy would work. State law requires boards to pass policies to protect students who don’t identify with the gender they were assigned at birth by the start of the school year.