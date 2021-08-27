Warmer than normal conditions persist throughout the weekend

This morning a Dense Fog Advisory is issued. As always take your time and leave plenty of space ahead of you.

Temperatures will rise into the mid-upper 80s and low 90s today. Few spotty showers/isolated storms will work in this afternoon and evening. Some of us will stay dry though. With the storm development for the second half of the day the main issue again will be heavy downpours that could lead to isolated flooding/high water issues.

Overnight we should dry things out as we lose the heat from the day. Temperatures will be in the 60s.

Our Saturday looks to be the drier of the two days this weekend. Conditions tomorrow will be about the same as today. A few hit-or-miss showers/storms build in the afternoon with some of the area remaining dry. Best advice for those outdoor plans? Keep an eye to the sky.

Sunday some of us will stay dry but showers/storms will be a little bit better in coverage than on Saturday.

Looking ahead at next week:

Next week Ida will head our way. This will bring us a wet week along with a frontal boundary. We need to see how Ida develops in the warm Gulf waters and as it makes landfall towards the United States. Looks like Ida could strengthen into a hurricane (possibly even a major hurricane) before it heads to the Louisiana/Mississippi coast.