We’ll stay warm and muggy through the weekend; rain looking more likely next week

High pressure at the surface and aloft will keep the weather on repeat well into the weekend. For the rest of the evening, we'll see a few more pop-up showers/storms (not everyone will see rain). Severe weather is unlikely, but a few heavy downpours could still cause localized flooding issues. Stay weather aware if out and about!

Saturday will bring more hot and humid weather; we'll see highs again in the 80s and 90s and afternoon stray showers. & t-storms. Once again, the storms will be hit-or-miss, but heavy downpours are possible in some spots.

Sunday looks very similar, with highs again in the 80s and 90s, and the slim chance for a few isolated showers/t-storms during the afternoon and early evening.

HURRICANE IDA looks to make landfall along the Gulf Coast as possibly a major hurricane over the weekend. By early next week, this system could interact with an incoming cold front to give us more wider-spread rain and possibly the threat of severe weather into next week.

