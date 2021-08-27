WVa officials say it’s OK to feed birds in Eastern Panhandle

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources says residents of the state’s Eastern Panhandle can resume feeding birds, with certain precautions. Earlier this month, people living in Berkeley and Jefferson counties were asked not to feed birds until a problem with diseased birds subsided. The agency said in a news release that wildlife managers were receiving reports of sick and dying birds, starting in May. The cause of the problem hasn’t been determined, but the agency is still monitoring and investigating. The reports have continued to decline since July. The division said bird feeders must be cleaned weekly with soapy water and disinfected with a 10% bleach solution.