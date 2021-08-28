Community members host ‘Jazz in the Park’

BLUEFIELD, W.Va (WVVA) - Chicory Square in downtown Bluefield was to some soothing music today. Community members organized "Jazz in the Park' as a way to help people take a breather from life.

Musicians, cooks and vendors alike all gathered to help spread some positivity for the city. Some of the food included hot dogs, ribs and fish. Jewelry vendors were also present as well as the Mercer County Health Department who were there to give out vaccines for coronavirus.

"That's our only goal, bring people together. Going through COVID and all these situations and all the issues we've been dealing with in our country. We wanted to bring people out here today and say hey, just take a breather. Relax for a few minutes, listen to some good music. Eat some good food and let's just hang out and have a great time." said event organizer Frederick Brown.

Brown and other organizers say they plan to do more events like this in the future to help Bluefield residents relax and have a little fun.