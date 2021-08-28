Granada Theater re-opens after being closed since 1977

BLUEFIELD, W.Va (WVVA) - The Granada Theater kicked off it's shows earlier today with Looney Tunes and The Lego Movie. If you couldn't make it to those the theater is open for good and will be showing movies every Thursday through Sunday.

"It's been fantastic, a lot of great energy, great excitement. We had a Looney Tunes show this morning. In the opening screen the audience applauded. So it was like they got to see the first ever movie shown in this newly renovated theater." said House Manager and Program Director, Nicole Thompson.

Thompson added that it took about $3.5 million to renovate the theater which included replacing the roof, cleaning, and re-glazing the windows.

The theater originally opened in 1928 and was re-modernized in 1949. The Granada was home to many notable acts including Frank Sinatra. It eventually closed in 1977 and the organ was taken to the Evans Theater in Indiana. From there it was moved to the Keith Albee in Huntington, West Virginia. This is where a former Bramwell resident discovered the organ while teaching at Marshall University.

The organ was eventually returned to the Granada in 2015 and was reassembled where it sits for the grand re-opening.