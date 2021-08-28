Hot and dry for now; cooler and wetter conditions mid week

It was another hot one out there today with many topping off in the 80s and 90s. Most stayed dry with a mix of clouds and sun but a few of us saw a pop-up shower/storm across the region. Any isolated showers and storms should fizzle out into the overnight hours and we should see partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 60s.

Tomorrow looks to be pretty much a repeat of what we saw today. Most of us should stay dry with a mix of clouds and sun but a few may see an isolated shower or storm. Temperatures will be climbing into the 80s and 90s once again.

As we start off the work week, most look to continue to stay dry with above average temperatures. Many of us will see temperatures topping off in the 80s on Monday and Tuesday, however, a few areas may reach the 90s. Rain chances are on the lower end on Monday and for the first part of your day Tuesday but we cant rule out some pop-up afternoon showers/storms.

Rain chances increase starting Tuesday evening as the remnants of Hurricane Ida creep into our area. Ida will battle with a stalled front draped across our area which could bring heavy rain and tropical downpours to the area Tuesday evening through Thursday morning. Several inches of rain is expected to fall across the Two Virginias so flooding could become an issue especially where we see those heavy bands setup.

The rain from Ida and the stalled front will cool us down though. Temperatures are only expected to reach the 70s for most on Wednesday and Thursday with a few areas getting into the lower 80s.

Ida looks to push out of the area on Thursday afternoon. That will allow us to dry out on Friday with temperatures near average in the 70s and 80s. Make sure to catch the full forecast tonight at 6 and 11pm.