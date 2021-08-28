Mets end skid, beat Nats on Conforto’s first pinch-hit homer

NEW YORK (AP) — Michael Conforto hit a go-ahead, three-run drive in the seventh inning for his first career pinch-hit homer and the struggling New York Mets beat the Washington Nationals 5-3. Conforto helped end New York’s four-game skid and stopped a 3-for-19 slump of his own by connecting with the first pitch he got from Mason Thompson. The 28-year-old Conforto was on the bench Saturday for the second time in three games due to a .218 average this season after batting a career-best .322 in 2020.