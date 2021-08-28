Music in the Mountains held at Glenwood Park

PRINCETON, W. Va. (WVVA) - For the first time in 40 years, live music returned to Glenwood Park on Saturday.

Greg Puckett, a County Commissioner, said it's not only an effort to get people to visit the park but also Mercer County.

"We just want to make sure that people understand that this is their park and we need to invest back in our community a lot and this is where we feel we can get the biggest bang for our buck as we move forward," said Puckett.

Jonathan Buckner, a musician in the band "Chosen Road," said he hoped to bring an event like this to his home county and is excited to see so many people visiting.

"Just for this festival alone we sold tickets to people in Connecticut, in Texas, states all on the eastern coast and so there's a lot of people that are visiting Mercer County for the very first time, Today for this festival and so we're excited to give them world class music, and also give them a world class destination that we think is one of the most beautiful places on earth," Buckner.

Puckett said they also want to make the park a destination for locals by expanding the stage, improving the shelters, and adding pickleball courts.

Puckett added this is an event they hope to continue in the future.