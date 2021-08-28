Police: Woman charged after throwing child into Ohio River

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — A woman has been charged with kidnapping after authorities in West Virginia said she took a 5-year-old boy from his family and threw him into the Ohio River. The Herald-Dispatch reported that child was rescued from the river by bystanders and did not suffer injuries after he was taken from his family at Harris Riverfront Park in Huntington. Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle said the woman sat down with the family while they were eating dinner at the park. Zerkle said she took the child and threw him into the river before going into the river herself. Police said the woman also was removed from the river.