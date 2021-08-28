Princeton Boys Soccer ties in home opener

PRINCETON, W.Va (WVVA) - The Tigers boys soccer team entered and left their Princeton High School with neither their first home win nor home loss on Saturday.

Princeton kicked off their homestand against Buckhannon Upshur High School. Devon Edwards would get the Tigers started with a penalty kick goal in the first half. However, the Buccaneers would score at the buzzer in the first half, and after both teams traded goals again, the game would end in a 2-2 draw.

Next up for Princeton is Oak Hill on August 31st.