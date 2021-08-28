Race Matters hosts block party to commemorate March on Washington

LEWISBURG, W. Va. (WVVA) - Community Members in Lewisburg commemorated the 58 anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.'s March on Washington.

The local organization Race Matters hosted a block party for the anniversary.



The event focused on spreading awareness about health disparities and voting rights for minority populations.

Loretta Young, the Director of Race Matters said the event also serves as a way to promote unity in the community.

"It's so important in Greenbrier County for us to know that we're a diverse community and that's the reason why we're so glad to have this so that people can and see what is happening," said Young.

Young added she is thankful for the community partners who made the event possible.

The event featured speakers, activities for kids, information, and free food at Dorie Miller park until 11:00 PM.