Tropical Storm Nora a hurricane threat to Mexico’s coast

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Nora is forecast to reach hurricane force Saturday while nearing the Puerto Vallarta area. It’s then headed toward a close encounter with resorts at the tip of Baja California Peninsula. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says the weakened remnants may even bring rains later in the week to the U.S. Southwest, the Great Basin and Central Rockies. The storm’s large wind field and heavy rains mean much of Mexico’s central and northern Pacific Coast is likely to see floods, mudslides and perilous surf even if it misses the very heart of the hurricane.