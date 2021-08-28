West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine Hosts White Coat ceremony

LEWISBURG, W. Va. (WVVA) - First-year students at the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine received their white coats on Saturday.

More than 200 students from across the United States participated in the annual ceremony that serves as a way to welcome students into the medical field.

Last year, the ceremony was postponed until May, due to COVID-19.

Dr. Jim Nemitz, the president of the school said having this event is even more significant as medical professionals combat COVID-19, and it celebrates that commitment to caring for the community.



"I think COVID has illustrated how essential physicians are, and to see young people say I want to do this, I want to go in there and I want to make a difference in the lives of others is an incredible commitment," said Nemitz.

Students who received their white coats also received Narcan, a nasal spray used to save lives in the event of a drug overdose.

Nemitz said this is the first that that has been part of the White Coat Ceremony and he is excited to see so many students become doctors.